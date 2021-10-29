Aid workers accompanying migrants in Mexico estimate that there are 1,000 children in the caravan.

After leaving Tapachula on Saturday, a few thousand migrants continued their journey north through southern Mexico on Thursday, pushing strollers or carrying 1,000 youngsters on their shoulders.

The caravan, which is primarily made up of Central American migrants, has traveled about 45 miles and is being accompanied by migrant-rights campaigners and humanitarian workers. Aid workers predict that 1,000 children could be among the 4,000 migrants battling the elements and tiredness.

The caravan reportedly contained between 1,000 and 1,200 youngsters, according to Irineo Mjica of the immigration advocacy group People Without Borders.

“The Mexican government must pay attention to the children,” Mjica stated.

According to Laura Bentez of Global Response Management, a humanitarian relief agency, children make up roughly 40% of individuals in the caravan and those treated by their organization.

“The majority of the blisters and chafing occur on the feet. There are a few cuts, scrapes, and bug bites on the kids. Apart from that, we’re administering medicine for headaches, muscle discomfort, fever, and [rehydration],” Bentez explained.

Thousands of migrants have been waiting at Tapachula, near the Guatemala border, as part of Mexico’s policy to detain migrants in the south while enabling them to ask for asylum in the country. The caravan marches north toward the border in search of asylum, despite the fact that Mexico’s asylum system is overburdened and the lengthy procedure has caused many to conclude that it is not worth the wait.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The image recalls larger migrant caravans in 2018 and 2019, which were also packed with families with small children. For families that cannot afford to pay smugglers, caravans have provided a less expensive, albeit considerably slower, means to relocate. They also have the benefit of being safe in numbers.

José Avila Lagos and his wife Yolanda Melgares purchased two strollers in Tapachula before leaving since they are traveling with their three children, ages 6, 9, and 15, who are ages 6, 9, and 15.

“You have to bring them in this because [the kids]get hot and exhausted from walking,” Avila remarked, pointing to the stroller. “You’re going to have to spend.” They left Honduras due of poverty, according to the truck driver. He was having trouble finding job because of the pandemic.

Ingrid, a Guatemalan woman who turned down the offer. This is a condensed version of the information.