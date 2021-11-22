Ahmaud Arbery’s actions may also be to blame for Greg McMichael’s death, according to his attorney.

Greg McMichael’s defense attorney stated that the 25-year-old Black jogger’s conduct were also to blame for his death during the closing statements of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Laura Hogue went after Arbery on Monday, saying he wasn’t a “innocent victim,” but rather a “repeated midnight intruder.”

Hogue told the jury that Arbery would still be alive today if he hadn’t run away from Travis McMichael, McMichael’s father Greg, and William “Roddie” Bryan on February 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores section of Glynn County, Georgia when the three white males accosted him.

“No one but Ahmaud Arbery decided to reach for or give the impression of reaching for a pistol… and no one but Ahmaud Arbery decided not to stop when Travis’ truck drove up beside him,” Hogue told the jury.

She depicted Arbery as a bright young man who went astray in his twenties on Monday, before raising doubt on whether he was on the run the day he was fatally shot by Travis McMichael.

“[Arbery’s] choices do not reflect the reality of what drove him to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, no socks to cover his long unclean toenails,” she claimed.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, was observed shaking her head as Hogue delivered her closing arguments to the jury.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.