Ahead of the Steve Bannon contempt vote, Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Congress a “utter failure.”

Just before the House voted to hold former President Donald Trump’s strategist Steve Bannon in contempt, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Congress “an abject disaster.”

By a vote of 229 to 202 on Thursday afternoon, the House found Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Nine Republicans voted in favor of the contempt charge, but former Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind. ), did not vote. Greene took to Twitter shortly before the vote to criticize Congress.

“Congress is an abject disaster,” tweeted Greene, a Trump supporter who has appeared on Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast several times recently. “Total. Complete. Failure. They don’t give a damn about you. Your loved ones. It’s your responsibility. Your safety. Alternatively, your liberties. They are solely concerned about themselves. They make me feel ill.” Congress has shown to be a complete disaster.

Failure is a word that comes to mind when I think of total failure.

They don’t give a damn about you.

Your loved ones.

It’s your responsibility.

Your safety.

Alternatively, your liberties.

They are solely concerned about themselves.

They make me feel ill.

October 21, 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

Greene made it clear in a statement to The Washington Newsday that her tweet was directed at the January 6 committee and its decision to hold Bannon in contempt.

“In the House well, Democrat Liz Cheney, pencil-neck Russia hoaxer Adam Schiff, and unkempt Jamie Raskin were giggling and clapping each other on the back,” Greene reported. “I felt compelled to inform them that their J6 witch hunt committee is a complete farce. It’s an unconstitutional charade that uses authoritarian means to target and destroy the lives of private persons.” She went on to say, “Congress only cares about Congress.” “After a year of BLM / ANTIFA domestic terrorists burning down our towns, stealing our businesses, and murdering our residents, nothing has been done. Instead, they’re using Congress as a weapon against their political foes, the American people.” The Department of Justice (DOJ) will be notified of the contempt charge for possible criminal prosecution. On Trump’s guidance, Bannon, Trump’s former White House top strategist, claimed that he would not cooperate with the subpoena. Bannon was ordered to present the committee with in response to the subpoena. This is a condensed version of the information.