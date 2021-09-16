Ahead of the Sept. 18th rally, Trump defends Capitol rioters who are being “persecuted so unfairly.”

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for individuals who rioted in the US Capitol on January 6, calling them unfairly “persecuted.”

The ex-president expressed solidarity with those legally charged in a statement distributed by Trump’s Save America PAC ahead of a protest planned for September 18 in support of the hundreds of rioters jailed for allegedly engaging in the January 6 Capitol riots:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people who have been unfairly prosecuted in connection with the January 6th protest against the rigged presidential election. In addition to everything else, it has been shown beyond a shadow of a doubt that we have a two-tiered legal system. However, JUSTICE WILL WIN IN THE END!”

Law enforcement agencies are beefing up their resources in anticipation of an influx of far-right activists at the Capitol. After being removed in July, a temporary fence around the Capitol Building has been re-erected.

The National Guard has also been requested to assist Capitol police.

The “Justice for J6” event, organized by former Trump worker and campaign operative Matt Braynard, is meant to show solidarity for the hundreds of rioters charged with assaulting the capitol in favor of Trump’s widely disproved assertions that he won the 2020 presidential election legitimately.

The demonstration is being organized by Braynard’s Look Ahead America organization, which has referred to those facing criminal prosecution as “political prisoners” and “brave patriots.” In a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in January, Braynard stated the would-be insurgents “reasonably believed they had authority” from the president to enter the Capitol.

Trump has not stated whether or not he will attend the event. Notably, he made no mention of the “Justice for J6” rally, as it’s been dubbed by organizers. His message of support was released two days before to the event’s scheduled date.

The meaning of the ex-assertion president's that "justice would prevail" was not immediately evident.