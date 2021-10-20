Ahead of the COP26 Summit, the scientific consensus is clear: humans are the cause of climate change.

More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific research agree that human activity is the primary cause of climate change.

A survey of about 90,000 climate-related papers came to this conclusion. The findings were published in the journal Environmental Research Letters in a new publication.

The article is a follow-up to similar research reviews published in 2013, which looked at studies published between 1991 and 2012 and found that 97 percent of scientists agree that human activity is affecting climate change.

This new study examines scientific publications from 2012 through November 2020. It demonstrates that, during the last eight years, the consensus on the topic of human-caused, or anthropogenic, climate change has only become stronger.

Mark Lynas, a visiting fellow at the Alliance for Science and the paper’s first author, said in a Cornell University press release, “We are virtually certain that the consensus is well over 99 percent now, and that it’s pretty much case closed for any meaningful public conversation about the reality of human-caused climate change.”

The news comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Delegates will assemble at the conference to debate the Paris Agreement’s goals, particularly the goal of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F).

Benjamin Houlton, the Ronald P. Lynch dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, was also a co-author on the review study. “It’s vital to identify the primary role of greenhouse gas emissions so that we can quickly mobilize new solutions,” he added, “since we’re already seeing the terrible effects of climate-related disasters on businesses, people, and the economy in real time.” The findings reveal a significant gap between what scientists have discovered about climate change and the scientific consensus, and what the American public believes scientists believe.

In a 2016 poll, the Pew Research Center surveyed people in the United States about their views on climate change. According to the findings, 27% of Americans believe that the majority of experts agree that human activity is to blame for climate change. Over half of scientists believed this, according to 35% of those who responded to the survey.

An equal amount of people thought it was either more or less.