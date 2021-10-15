Ahead of the contempt vote, Adam Schiff claims that “people like Steve Bannon” are not “above the law.”

With an expected vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon for violating a subpoena, the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Riots is closing down on senior Trump confidant and adviser Steve Bannon.

The head of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, who is also a member of the January 6 committee, has stated that he expects the Justice Department to prosecute.

“The last four years have given the perception that people like Steve Bannon are above the law,” Schiff said in an interview that will run on C-Book SPAN’s TV next weekend. “However, they’ll find out otherwise.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the special committee will decide Tuesday on whether to recommend charges against Bannon, a longtime adviser to Trump who was in communication with him before of the most severe assault on Congress in two centuries.

In a statement released Thursday, Thompson stated, “The Select Committee will not tolerate resistance of our subpoenas.” Bannon, he claims, is a tyrant “hiding behind the former president’s weak, broad, and ambiguous pronouncements about the privileges he claims to have invoked. We completely disagree with his viewpoint.” The referral for criminal charges would move to the full House if adopted by the Democratic-majority committee. If they get approval there, they’ll be sent to the Justice Department, which has the last say on whether or not they’ll be prosecuted.

With 19 subpoenas issued so far and thousands of pages of papers pouring to the committee and its staff, the battle with Bannon is just one part of a large and rising congressional investigation. The panel’s members are vowing to restore the force of congressional subpoenas after they were repeatedly flouted during Trump’s presidency. Challenging Bannon’s defiance is a critical step.

The committee had planned a deposition with Bannon for Thursday, but his lawyer claimed Trump had told him not to disclose any information covered by presidential privileges, and that Bannon would not comply "unless these concerns are settled." On January, Bannon was not a White House staffer.