Ahead of Thanksgiving, Minnesota’s COVID Positivity Rate Has Reached Pre-Vaccine Levels.

Just a week before Thanksgiving, the COVID-19 positive rate in Minnesota, the state with the greatest coronavirus outbreak, has approached pre-vaccine levels.

For the first time since December 2020, when immunizations were not yet readily available to the majority of Minnesotans, the state’s positive rate surpassed the 10% high-risk threshold.

As of Tuesday, the virus had hospitalized 1,348 people in Minnesota, the greatest number of ICU patients Minnesota had seen this year. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, another 51 persons died from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the state to over 9,000.

Only 2% of staffed hospital beds are accessible, according to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

With only eight ICU beds accessible across the Twin Cities’ whole hospital system, the availability of beds in the metro area is even more precarious.

Minnesota’s 10.3 percent seven-day rolling average is the worst in the US in the last week, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The last time Minnesota’s positive rate was this high, the state was experiencing a serious COVID outbreak that forced Governor Tim Walz to enforce business closures and impose four-week social gathering bans.

Virus levels this high haven’t been observed since vaccinations became widely available earlier this year.

Infection rates continue to be highest in central and northern Minnesota counties, where vaccination rates are the lowest in the state.

According to CDC data, just 47% of Kanabe County residents aged 12 and above have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Wadena County has a somewhat higher percentage, at 58 percent.

In Minnesota, 78 percent of persons over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a vaccination.

Given that vaccinated individuals’s antibodies may be diminishing, state health officials recommended people to get inoculated, either with their first series or a booster dose, on Tuesday.

Officials also stated that, while they are monitoring federal debates on increasing booster shot eligibility, they are prepared to move forward and make them available to all Minnesota adults, whether or not the Biden administration is in power.

