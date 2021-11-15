Ahead of Thanksgiving, Hershey’s Unveils a Giant Peanut Butter Cup Pie.

In a news statement issued Monday, Hershey’s announced a new product just in time for the holidays: a jumbo-sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving Pie.

“At Reese’s, we sought to make a dessert that everyone wanted a piece of,” says the company. Bo Jones, Reese’s senior associate brand manager, remarked, “You can thank us later.”

The pie measures 9 inches in diameter and 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate, and it’s a duplicate of the popular peanut butter cups. According to MarketWatch, it would be roughly 7,680 calories, divided into 48 portions at 160 calories each slice.

Sales begin on Monday, but there are just 3,000 pies available due to a shortage of ingredients.