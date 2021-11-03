Ahead of National STEM Day, a Stanford student introduces a new app that reduces college workload.

A Stanford student has developed an app to assist college students in managing their workload.

Slight Work was created by Devin Green. Slight Work was designed with the objective of making it easier for busy college students to complete assignments, projects, and homework. Green, who is a Stanford University student, was recently given the opportunity to have Slight Work included to the Apple App Store. Green spoke with Washington Newsday about coding, STEM (Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics), and other topics.

When did you first become interested in STEM, Devin?

Devin Green (Davis Green): At the close of elementary school and the start of middle school, I became particularly interested in STEM (so when I was about 12-13). I was blown away by the technology in the first Iron Man film. I needed a method to participate in the magic, and I figured coding would be a wonderful place to start. I decided to learn how to code after deciding to develop an app for my iPod Touch. Apple announced in 2014 that they would be converting to the new Swift programming language, so I got started just in time. Swift requires no prior coding experience, making it the ideal method for me to get started and pursue my interest. I began by reading Apple’s Swift reference manuals and watching YouTube tutorials on project setup. Swift became my first programming language to master over time, and I still enjoy using it now.

Most 13-year-olds dream of working in sports or entertainment, but you chose to build your first app. Discuss how the procedure lead to future opportunities in your life.

D.G. : I was very much like a typical 13-year-old. Basketball and movies were (and still are) two of my favorite things outside of coding, so I decided to base my first software on at least one of them. “Movie Master,” my first published app, served as a movie database and trailer-viewing platform. It was exciting to see the end product perform exactly as I had hoped, but the development process was the most important aspect that I took with me. Creating that app (and future projects) taught me a lot about what I needed to know. This is a condensed version of the information.