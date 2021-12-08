Ahead of Miss Universe, Miss USA Elle Smith talks about the sport of pageantry.

Miss USA is a young woman from the United States During her interview on Tuesday’s episode of The Washington Newsday’s podcast The Diplomat, Elle Smith expressed her excitement about representing the United States at this year’s Miss Universe contest in Israel.

Smith spoke with Jason Greenblatt, the podcast’s presenter and a former White House ambassador to the Middle East under former President Donald Trump, while in Israel.

The Miss Universe pageant is set to take place in Eilat on December 12th. Delegates from all around the world have spent weeks seeing the country and practicing for the pageant.

Smith, who competed in the Miss USA pageant as a representative of Kentucky, was crowned Miss USA in late November. She spent her first few days in Israel in isolation owing to the continuing coronavirus outbreak, but she has since become housemates with Noa Cochva, this year’s Miss Israel.

Smith told Greenblatt that she has enjoyed “picking Noa’s brain” about Israel and that she and the other delegates will continue to tour the area in the days leading up to the pageant on Sunday. Delegates have been able to explore Israel in the mornings leading up to the event, with rehearsals scheduled for the afternoons and evenings.

“We spend the first half of the day visiting the city and meeting the people of Israel, and then we come back for practice from 1 to 8:30 [p.m.], eat supper, and go to bed,” Smith explained. “So I’m hoping we’ll keep doing such things because I think it’s important—you know, to explore the cities we’re in rather than just stay in the hotel.” Every day, delegates rehearse “the complete show,” according to Smith.

She said, “I love to emphasize that pageantry is a sport.”

Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Kentucky in 2020 and went on to work at WHAS-TV, a Louisville-based television news station.

When Smith was named Miss USA, the station sent out a tweet congratulating her.

Smith told Greenblatt that she’s “always had this spark of pageantry and passion in pageantry” and that some of the abilities she learned as a writer came in handy as a pageantry judge. This is a condensed version of the information.