Ahead of Labor Day, the Chicago Travel Advisory has been updated to include every state except Vermont.

Ahead of the expected surge in travel over Labor Day weekend, Chicago recently updated its travel advisory list to include every U.S. state except Vermont.

The 48 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, are all included in the Tuesday update. The 48 states added to the city’s travel advisory list are all reporting more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the update.

Any unvaccinated person arriving in Chicago from any of the 48 states should get a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before they arrive, according to the travel alert.

Unvaccinated Chicago individuals returning to the city after visiting one of the 48 states are urged to get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after returning and to quarantine for at least seven days, according to the alert. Unvaccinated tourists returning to Chicago must self-quarantine for ten days if they do not wish to be tested.

“Stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days, even if you test negative,” the alert stated.

Travelers who have been completely vaccinated against the new coronavirus are excluded from the advisory’s restrictions, although they are advised to take basic precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from others.

Mississippi is now the state with the greatest rate of new infections, according to data published by the Chicago Department of Public Health, with an average of 106.1 new cases per 100,000 residents. According to the data, at least 14 additional states have more than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population on a daily basis.

During a press conference earlier this week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady remarked, “Unfortunately, COVID is surging across the entire United States.” “We’re doing a lot better than that here in Chicago, but the news from a COVID standpoint at the national level is still not good.”

The revised travel advisory list was released just days before Labor Day weekend, when more Americans are expected to travel to other parts of the country.

