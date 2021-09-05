Ahead of Labor Day, a poll finds that 71% of Americans support an increase in the federal minimum wage.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday, more than seven out of ten Americans feel the federal minimum wage should be greater than $7.25 an hour.

Support for a higher minimum wage increased to 74% among those earning less than $50,000 per year. The percentages for those earning $50,000 to $100,000 and those earning over $100,000 dipped slightly to 68 and 67 percent, respectively.

However, the survey discovered that responses differed by political party.

In general, Democrats – 85 percent – believe the minimum wage should be increased, while Republicans – 52 percent – believe the same. 90% of liberals believed that wages should be increased, but less than half of self-identified conservatives agreed. Meanwhile, 77% of moderates and 72% of independents believe government wages should be increased.

A total of 1,566 people in the United States were polled between August 10 and 16. The margin of sampling error is 2.8 percentage points plus or minus.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 was established in 2009 and has not been increased since. According to Labor Department figures released earlier this summer, roughly 250,000 people – or 0.5 percent of the workforce in the United States – earned that pay in 2020.

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) produced a separate research in July that indicated that those workers are essentially making 21% less than their counterparts did 12 years ago, because the current $7.25 pay has lost much of its value owing to inflation.

According to the analysis, the value of minimum wage in 2009 would be $9.17 per hour today. According to EPI, the federal minimum wage peaked in 1986, when it was worth $11.12 in today’s money.

“That is a quite astonishing finding,” Ben Zipperer, an economist at EPI, previously told This website. “We paid the lowest wage employees in this economy much more than what we pay them today more than 50 years ago.”

