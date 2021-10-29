Ahead of Biden’s visit, Pope Francis calls on world leaders to offer “concrete hope” on the climate crisis.

Prior to his meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday, Pope Francis called on world leaders to “give concrete hope to future generations” on climate change.

On BBC Radio 4’s “Thought for the Day” on Friday, the pontiff delivered the message, urging lawmakers attending COP26 in Glasgow to pursue “bold solutions” to existing challenges.

Biden will meet with Pope Francis in Rome ahead of the G20 summit before heading to the United Kingdom for the climate conference. The trip comes after Democratic lawmakers in Congress postponed a vote on the president’s budget proposals, which include climate change initiatives.

“Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed our fundamental vulnerability and prompted countless doubts and concerns about our economic structures and the way we organize our society,” Pope Francis stated from the Vatican, speaking in Italian with an English voiceover.

“We have lost our sense of security, as well as our sense of powerlessness and control over our lives.” “We are becoming more frail and even afraid,” he remarked.

“Vision, the ability to make plans and put them into effect quickly, to reconsider the future of the globe, our common home, and to evaluate our common mission,” the 84-year-old pontiff said of the problems.

“In the face of these problems, we must make drastic decisions that are not always easy. At the same time, times of adversity bring possibilities, which we must seize,” he remarked.

“By retreating into isolationism, protectionism, and exploitation, we can tackle these difficulties,” Pope Francis remarked. “Or we can recognize in them a genuine opportunity for transformation, a genuine moment of conversion, not only spiritually.” “Only this last method can lead us to a brighter horizon,” he continued.

“However, it can only be pursued through a revived feeling of shared responsibility for our planet, as well as an effective solidarity founded on justice, a sense of our common destiny, and acknowledgment of the oneness of our human family in God’s plan for the world,” the pope added.

"It is the political decision-makers who will,"