Ahead of Biden’s high-stakes Putin call, Secretary Blinken reassures Ukraine’s President.

Before President Joe Biden’s high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to reassure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of US backing.

During a secure video chat on Tuesday, Biden and Putin are likely to discuss matters such as Russia’s intensifying confrontation with Ukraine. According to a statement from Secretary of State Spokesperson Ned Price, during a Monday call with Zelensky, Blinken “reiterated the United States’ unshakable support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.”

“The two agreed on the importance of a peaceful, diplomatic conclusion to the Donbas war, as well as full restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea,” Price added.

In a tweet following the call, Zelensky stated he and Blinken had “agreed stances,” while thanking the US and other “strategic partners” and friends for continuing to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and “territorial integrity.”

Tensions are at an all-time high following claims that Russia has deployed up to 175,000 troops near the Ukraine border, while Putin cautions NATO not to expand into Ukraine. There have been rumors that Putin is considering an invasion of the country, however it is unclear whether he has taken a decision.

During a Thursday discussion, Blinken cautioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that invading Ukraine would have “severe consequences,” while emphasizing that “diplomacy is the best approach to avoid crisis.” Russia “doesn’t want any wars,” Lavrov acknowledged. Regardless, tensions were high in the days leading up to Biden’s phone talk with Putin. During a press conference on Monday, a senior Biden administration official stated that the US hoped to avoid “the direct use of military force” and instead preferred to address the conflict through “a combination of support for the Ukrainian military, strong economic countermeasures,” and increased NATO support.

Putin recently issued a warning to the United States to respect its “red lines” in the Ukraine crisis and avoid “exacerbating the situation.” On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that relations between the United States and Russia were in “a very catastrophic position,” but that Putin was looking forward to his meeting with Biden and would listen to any recommendations with interest.

Biden held a conference call with NATO leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron. This is a condensed version of the information.