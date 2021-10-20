Ahead of an employee walkout, Netflix says it ‘understands the deep hurt.’

As the weeks-long spat between Netflix and its employees approached a breaking point on Wednesday, the company issued a statement claiming they “understand the deep hurt” many of its employees have felt in the aftermath of Dave Chapelle’s newest comedy special.

On Wednesday, a Netflix spokeswoman said, “We value our trans coworkers and supporters, and realize the great suffering that has been inflicted.” “We respect any employee who chooses to leave, and we acknowledge that we still have a lot of work to do both within Netflix and in our programming.” Employees at Netflix are planning a walkout on Wednesday in protest of Chapelle’s stand-up special The Closer, which premiered two weeks ago on the streaming platform.

While the comedy show has received widespread condemnation for its gags regarding transgender individuals, it has also sparked internal Netflix debate.

Employees have chastised CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings for defending Chapelle and the choice to keep the Netflix special available to employees.

Netflix employees are demanding that the streaming giant hire trans and non-binary people to executive positions, create a fund to support trans and non-binary talent, and add disclaimers that “specifically flag transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, hate speech,” according to a list of demands obtained by The Verge.

The Closer and Chapelle’s other specialities were not removed from the list.

A rally in support of the walkout is also planned for Wednesday morning, coordinated by trans activist and writer Ashlee Marie Preston.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.