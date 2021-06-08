Ahead of an attack on the US Capitol, the Senate uncovers a slew of government blunders.

Before the violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, a Senate probe discovered a slew of government, military, and law enforcement blunders.

Among the mistakes were a breakdown among numerous intelligence agencies, as well as a lack of training and readiness for Capitol Police personnel, who were swiftly swamped by rioters.

The Senate report issued on Tuesday is the first, and possibly the only, bipartisan investigation of how hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump were able to forcefully push past security and storm into the Capitol that day, disrupting President Joe Biden’s victory declaration.

It includes new information on front-line police officers who suffered chemical burns, brain ailments, and shattered bones, and who told senators that when command systems failed, they were left with no direction.

It proposes urgent improvements to give the Capitol Police chief greater authority, improve law enforcement planning and equipment, and streamline intelligence collection among government agencies.

As a bipartisan endeavor, the report avoids delving into the core causes of the attack, including Mr Trump’s involvement in rallying his followers to “fight like hell” to overturn his election loss on that day.

It does not refer to the attack as an insurgency, despite the fact that it was.

It also comes only two weeks after Republicans rejected a bipartisan, independent committee from looking into the insurgency more generally.

“This report is significant because it allows us to make immediate improvements to the security situation here in the Capitol,” said Michigan Senator Gary Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducted the investigation alongside the Senate Rules Committee.

“However, it does not address some of the more pressing issues that we, as a country and as a democracy, must address.”

In May, the House passed legislation to establish a commission modeled like the panel that probed the September 11 terrorist incident two decades ago.

The Senate, however, fell short of the required 60 votes to move on. (This is a brief piece.)