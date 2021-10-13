Agnes Jebet Tirop, a Kenyan Olympian, was found stabbed to death in her home.

Agnes Jebet Tirop, a 25-year-old Kenyan Olympic runner, was discovered dead on Wednesday at her house in Iten, Kenya, according to the Kenyan track federation.

Athletics Tirop’s death was first reported in Kenya, where she was supposed to have been murdered by her husband. She was discovered with stab wounds in her belly, according to Kenyan media.

The Kenyan National Police Service said in a tweet that it “wishes to assure the public of prompt and thorough investigations into the terrible crime.”

“The National Police Department is heartbroken to learn about Agnes Chebet Tirop’s unexpected death as a 10,000 meters veteran,” the police service said in a tweet. “NPS has had a cordial connection with the sports heroine who has excelled and represented Kenya with a lot of patriotism, despite the fact that she is not a police officer.” “It is disturbing, completely regrettable, and extremely sad that we’ve lost a young and talented athlete who, at the early age of 25 years, had brought our country so much glory,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement. Tirop recently broke the women’s 10,000-meter road record in Germany, and she has also won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 world championships. Tirop finished fourth in the women’s 5,000-meter race in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Tirop won the gold medal at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in 2015 at the age of 19, making him the second-youngest winner ever.

Tirop also won the Africa Cross Country Championship in Kampala, Uganda, in 2014, and the World Junior Cross Country Championship in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in 2013, according to Athletics Kenya.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee’s official Twitter account released a message paying honor to the late athlete.

Agnes Tirop, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian who died at the age of 25, is remembered by the athletics world.

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his condolences to her friends and family in a tweet.

"I'm extremely saddened by the untimely passing of Agnes Tirop, a young and promising talent," Bach stated.