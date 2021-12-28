‘Aggressive’ children were ejected from a movie theater for ‘vaping and swearing.’

A mother has expressed her dissatisfaction after her trip to the movies was disrupted by a group of obnoxious adolescents who had “no regard for anyone else.”

The woman went to The Light Cinema in New Brighton yesterday afternoon and was unhappy when a group of five people, three lads and two girls, sat in front of her and were obnoxious from the start.

Before the movie started, the Wirral woman said three adults had to “have words” with the kids, which she said was met with the reaction “people would expect from such a group.”

The woman claimed that the children, who she assumed were “about ten” or “a little older but not much,” were disruptive during the showing of the PG-rated Clifford the Big Red Dog, by “vaping […], swearing, talking at full volume, messing around, up and down and stamping down the corridor with no thought for anyone else.”

This eventually became too much for the woman, and she complained to a member of staff about the group, which was quickly taken from the screen.

After making so much problems for other moviegoers, the three boys of the group returned to “search for something” when a member of the audience interfered and saw to it that the guys left.

The man, who has been described as “brave,” attempted to lead the group out, but they continued to act in a “duly outraged” manner, according to the woman.

After being dissatisfied with her experience, the mother resorted to a neighborhood Facebook page to inform others about the five children’s behavior.

“At the The Light movie this afternoon to see Clifford The Big Red Dog,” she posted. If you’re interested, it’s a charming film.

“I’m sad to add that the three lads and two girls in front of us were less so.

“Before the movie began, three separate adults had to speak with them. You can imagine how people reacted.

“During the screening, vaping (despite the fact that the four told the one to stop), swearing, talking loudly, messing around, up and down, stamping along the corridor, with no regard for anyone else.

