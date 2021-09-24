Agents did not use whips on anyone, according to the photographer who captured migrant photos.

A photojournalist from New Mexico who shot photographs of Haitian migrants fleeing a U.S. migrant camp is speaking out about the controversy surrounding Border Patrol officials on horseback whipping refugees.

Paul Ratje of New Mexico spoke with KTSM on Friday, telling the station that the images taken on September 19 aren’t what they appear to be.

“Some of the Haitian males began running, attempting to avoid the horses,” Ratje explained.

Border Patrol officials did not use whips on any of the migrants, according to Ratje and his colleagues.

Ratje stated, “I’ve never seen them lash somebody.” “He was swinging it about… When glancing at the picture, though, it can be misinterpreted.”

Ratje is a Las Cruces-based photographer. He’s been in Del Rio since September 17 and has primarily photographed on the Mexican side of the border with the United States.

Following the release of the photographs on the internet, US officials announced that they want to start a complete inquiry into what happened at the border. Both Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz indicated on September 20 that the film and images from the purported incident on September 17 did not show anything wrong.

600 Homeland Security officials have been ordered to go to Del Rio to assist with the removal of migrants and refugees from the United States, according to the Secretary of Homeland Security. Mayorkas also stated that the United States would speed up the process of establishing continuous flights to Haiti and other neighboring countries.

As of September 16, the number of migrants at the bridge was 14,872, according to Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council.

Mayorkas issued a stern warning to any migrants seeking asylum in the United States from their current location.

“You will be deported if you enter the United States illegally. Your journey will fail, and you will put your life and the lives of your family in jeopardy,” Mayorkas told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Ortiz stated that the United States is on track to remove the migrants in a reasonable length of time.

The Associated Press quoted Ortiz as saying, “We’re reaching our goals; we’re getting there and getting to a position where we can control the population here.” “We’re already there. This is a condensed version of the information.