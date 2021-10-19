Agent: Black man killed by cops committed no crime worthy of being stopped for.

According to the Associated Press, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agent told jurors Monday that a Black man killed by sheriff’s deputies in 2017 committed no offense that merited his being stopped by law enforcement.

Former Washington County deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott, all white, are charged with the murder of Eurie Martin, 58, who died after being repeatedly stunned with stun guns by the cops.

According to local news sites, the agent, John Durden, told jurors that the three former deputies should not have stopped and detained Martin and that he should have been let to continue walking.

According to the Associated Press, Durden, who was brought into the trial as an expert in use-of-force training, said, “I don’t think there was a crime, enough to stop him for reasonable suspicion.”

While on a 30-mile trek to see family, a resident in Deepstep, Georgia, dialed 911 and reported Martin as a suspicious person. According to the Associated Press, the defense claims Martin was strolling illegally in the road and assumed an aggressive stance toward the deputies, forcing Howell and Copeland to tell him to stop walking, place his hands on his head, and lie down.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Was Eurie Martin constitutionally entitled to keep walking, in your opinion?” prosecutor Kelly Weathers questioned Durden.

He said, “Yes.”

Durden agreed that Martin had crossed the white line from the shoulder into the roadway during cross-examination, based on images submitted by the defense.

Martin’s arrest was captured on dashboard camera for 20 minutes, including Martin’s screaming and the buzzing of the cops’ stun guns. The deputies can be heard issuing commands to Martin.

Another GBI agent said that Scott and Copeland fired their stun guns repeatedly over a four-minute period, with Scott firing for as long as 19 seconds and Copeland for as long as 13 seconds. After being stunned the first time, Martin got up and continued walking away, only to be stunned a second time.

Jurors also listened to 911 calls from the day of Martin’s death, beginning with a call from a resident who said, “I had a guy strolling off the side of the road here, just strolled in my yard…” This is a condensed version of the information.