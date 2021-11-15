Agencies call on the US to do more to evacuate Afghans fleeing Taliban rule.

According to the Associated Press, a coalition of organizations assisting Afghan residents is urging the US to provide additional support.

Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken via video conference to discuss what the US should do to help Afghans fleeing Taliban authority. Despite the fact that the coalition members praised the country’s efforts, they believe that more has to be done.

“Just doing enough by the State Department isn’t enough; we need whole-of-government solutions; we need the international community to step up and do it quickly.”