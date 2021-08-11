Against Athletic Bilbao, Virgil van Dijk demonstrated a new Liverpool teaching style.

While Anfield supporters thrilled at the sight of Virgil van Dijk’s homecoming, it was the Dutchman who demonstrated Liverpool’s latest tactical change against Athletic Bilbao.

Though his 40-yard raking passes attracted the eye, the defender highlighted the Reds’ pre-season ambitions farther up the field.

While at their training camp in Evian, Pep Lijnders disclosed that the team had been working with neuro11’s Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke.

The two University of Bonn co-founders specialize in establishing mental strength training programs for professional sports and have worked closely with Liverpool’s set-piece takers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may be on the verge of replacing Philippe Coutinho.

As Jurgen Klopp and his staff sought for marginal improvements on free kicks and penalties, Mohamed Salah, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harvey Elliott all received a crash course.

On Sunday against Athletic Bilbao, Van Dijk appeared to be the biggest beneficiary of this effort, as he connected with two of Alexander-corners Arnold’s in rapid succession.

The Reds centre-back towered above his defender and reached for the ball as it went wide of the target for the first chance; five minutes later, he arrived late at the back post, bending low for a diving header that he couldn’t quite direct goalwards.

Pep Lijnders, Liverpool’s assistant manager, believes that experimenting with a new training style could be beneficial in the coming season.

He explained, “One of our thoughts was to improve the delivery in our set-pieces.” He told the club website that he prefers direct free kicks, wide free kicks, penalties, and corners.

“Three years ago, we met Niklas and Patrick from Neuro11. We wanted to collaborate, and everything was in place, but the epidemic prevented us from doing so.

“Jurgen and I have a lot of faith in these two guys and their idea. We trust the stimuli they provide. Hopefully, we’ll be able to make this component consistent.”

After a three-year wait to bring their knowledge on board, it’s evident that the team is already scheming how to make the most of it.

In their second game against Osasuna, the Reds’ set piece routines were less successful, but Rhys Williams still had two. “The summary has come to an end.”