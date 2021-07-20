Again, the Havana Syndrome has struck: a mysterious disease has sickened two dozen US diplomats in Vienna.

According to accounts, almost two dozen occurrences of inexplicable health crises with symptoms similar to those of the enigmatic “Havana Syndrome” have been documented among US diplomats in Vienna.

The “Havana Syndrome” is named after the Cuban capital, where in 2016 and 2017, C.I.A. officials and State Department staffers first reported unusual sound and pressure sensations in their brains.

Hearing a loud noise and feeling pressure in the head are two symptoms associated with the Havana Syndrome. Some patients claimed that the symptoms followed them about Havana, particularly in hotel rooms and homes.

Vertigo, headaches, dizziness, shaky gait, and eyesight issues plagued several of the patients. Some people described it as feeling like they were standing in a “invisible beam of electricity.”

The number of suspected new cases in the Austrian capital, according to US sources, is now greater than the amount recorded by officials in any city except Havana, according to The New Yorker.

According to the article, as the number of cases grew, a CIA official stated agency director William Burns was directly engaging “with staff affected by the”anomalous health incidents.”

A State Department spokeswoman also commented on the subject, describing it as “unexplained health episodes among the US Embassy Vienna community.”

The official continued, “We are vigorously examining allegations of possible unexplained health events (UHI) among the US Embassy Vienna community or wherever they are reported.”

The two agencies are stepping up their efforts to figure out what’s causing the problems.

According to CNN, some of the affected personnel have been brought to the United States for medical treatment, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Specialists found no signs of physical damage to the patients’ skulls in a research conducted by the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Brain Injury and Repair on 40 of the initial Havana patients.

The study used advanced MRIs, and one specialist stated the individuals appeared to have “a concussion without a concussion.”

According to the BBC, several patients complained of anxiety-like symptoms and an experience they described as “cognitive fog.”

Since President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, reports of the condition have surfaced again.

According to American scientists, directed microwave radiation may have caused the ailments described by diplomats. Federal officials, including the Pentagon, have been examining multiple “invisible acoustic strikes,” according to a previous report. Brief News from Washington Newsday.