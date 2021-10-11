After’shortfalls’ in people’s care, a care home has been deemed “inadequate.”

According to a recent investigation, residents in a care facility were denied their legal right to consent to their care.

Residents at Beechcroft care home in Prenton, Birkenhead, were deprived of their liberty without proper legal permission, according to a report released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on October 7.

The home was deemed “inadequate” by the national healthcare watchdog, which noted “widespread and serious gaps in people’s care, support, and outcomes.”

The report claims that management and nursing staff failed to ensure that the Mental Capacity Act (MCA) 2005 was followed at all times.

The act establishes a legal framework for making specific decisions on behalf of people who may lack the mental capacity to do so.

The statute requires people to make their own decisions as much as possible, but when they are unable to do so, any decision made must be in their best interests and as minimally restrictive as feasible.

Some judgments were taken while there was no indication that the person had the mental capacity to consent, such as when some people’s files had ‘do not resuscitate’ records.

The MCA was not always followed when there were concerns about a person’s capacity to agree to a certain decision, according to the report.

“In other instances, comments made about people’s capacity were inaccurate or conflicting.

“In other cases, there were ‘do not resuscitate’ records in their care file with no indication that the person had the capacity to consent or that it was in their best interests.”

“A deprivation of liberty safeguard application had been made to the Local Authority for certain people residing in the home to deprive them of their liberty without a mental capacity assessment and best interest process to decide if this was appropriate,” the report continued.

The report also revealed that people’s requirements were not effectively assessed, care was not planned, and monitoring was inadequate, implying that personnel lacked clear and sufficient information on people’s needs and hazards.

Some residents’ wounds were not properly checked and reviewed, while others were not given the help they needed to eat a healthy diet.

