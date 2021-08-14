Afternoon Tea Week is created by a Merseyside man.

Is there anything more enjoyable than gathering with friends and indulging in a delectable afternoon tea?

Afternoon Tea Week was established to honor all facets of the tea-time treat, and it is presently underway, running from August 9 to 15.

Although the custom is more popularly linked with London hotels, the week was originated in Liverpool and encourages establishments all across the UK to host special activities and discounts in honor of the occasion.

The Palm House at Sefton Park has announced ‘classic’ afternoon tea events for August.

Keith Newton of Crosby started it in 2014, and he thinks this year’s annual celebration comes at a crucial time for everyone following a difficult period.

“After 18 months of lockdown and agony, afternoon tea is a pleasant thing, and people can have a shared experience with family and friends,” he remarked.

“I think people are interested in making new memories, especially after the difficult time we’ve had, and afternoon tea is the perfect way to celebrate being able to be together again.”

The week usually takes place in the middle of August, and it has struck a chord with the general public, since it is a trending subject on Twitter every year. Celebrity chefs such as Cherish Finden of Bake Off: The Professionals and Adam Handling have also lent their support.

The 56-year-old was in an ideal position to kick off the week since, as Managing Director of AfternoonTea.co.uk, he had already established a network of contacts in the hospitality business.

The UK’s largest afternoon tea booking directory is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, but Keith started the site as a side project while working at HMRC’s Liverpool branch in 2001.

“I needed an outlet to pursue my love in technology as my employment moved away from hands-on IT, and the internet was still in its infancy,” he explained.

“I’ve always been fascinated with hotels and tea, but I never imagined it would turn into a business,” she says. However, once I realized that visitor numbers were fast expanding, it was given more attention.” “The summary comes to an end.”