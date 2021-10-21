Afternoon tea at Tiffany’s transported me back to Mafia’s fishing trip.

For afternoon tea, I recently visited Tiffany’s in Harrods London.

It was one of those moments I’ll never forget.

It was expensive, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The servers who served us told us that many people came from our area and enjoyed themselves.

What made it even more memorable for me was that I was drinking Seychelles tea at the time, which brought back memories.

I worked there twice and had to pinch myself when I realized how amazing it was.

I’m bad at remembering dates, so please bear with me, but it was around 1974.

Richard Petty and Andrea Stabback, two of my friends, were married at the time, and they built and opened this hotel in paradise, the Seychelles, which is made up of 115 islands off the east coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

It’s a stunning location, but it’s a long way from everywhere.

I stayed there for six weeks at a period and used to go to the tea plantation when I was homesick and missing my mother.

It was in the highlands, and I would sip Seychellois tea while gazing out across the ocean at the other islands.

It was said to be the purest tea on the planet.

They later established a tea tavern, where Princess Margaret once had tea.

There were some huge tortoises called Aldabra near the plantation, one of the world’s largest.

They were incredible creatures who could live for 80 to 120 years.

My stay on Mahé Island was magical; the hotel was called the Coral Strand, and it was located on the beach of Beau Vallon.

In a club named the Takamaka, I was there to entertain the patrons.

It was unique to the island; nothing like it had ever been seen before.

It was weird times because the airport had only recently opened.

You could wait up to three months for someone to fly in or come by to tune the piano. “The summary has come to an end.”