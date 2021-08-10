Aftermath of Jeffrey Epstein: A Private Fund Pays $121 Million to 135 Sexual Assault Victims

On Monday, a private fund established to recompense the sexual assault victims of late serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein disclosed that it has paid out more than $121 million to about 132 victims.

Jordana Feldman, the fund’s administrator, said the $121 million sum was significantly higher than the fund had anticipated. Feldman also stated that she expected roughly 100 victims to come forward, but 225 did.

“This critical, independent Program allows victims/survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse to address their claims outside of court through a voluntary, confidential, fair, sympathetic, and fast procedure – away from the public eye and without the costs and confrontation of litigation. Every claimant had a chance to be heard in a safe environment, to tell their private, personal, and often terrifying experiences of what they went through and how it affected them,” Feldman stated in a news release.

Epstein, a wealthy billionaire, was arrested in Florida and New York in July 2019 on federal allegations of sex trafficking minors. He was discovered dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019.

More than 30 women had already filed civil cases against the estate, alleging that Epstein had sexually abused them.

The claimants who claimed to have been involved in sexual offenses were interviewed in confidence by the show. “I was constantly struck by the victims’ tenacity and courage in putting their faith and trust in this process,” Feldman added.

Attorney David Boies represented nine of the women who were paid. According to the New York Times, he stated that the monetary amounts varied from “a few hundred thousand dollars to several million dollars.”

Before the second anniversary of his death, the funds were processed.

According to NBC News, the Jeffrey Epstein Victims Fund distributed $121 million to around 150 people.

The most thorough tally of the number of women and young girls reportedly sexually molested by Epstein to date.

