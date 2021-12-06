Aftermath of Indonesia Volcanic Eruption Video Shows Ash-Covered Villages and 15 Deaths.

After the eruption of Mount Semeru in East Java, Indonesia, a video shot from a helicopter shows settlements buried in ash. On Saturday, the volcano erupted, sending clouds of scorching ash high into the air and killing more than a dozen people.

Officials stated on Monday that the volcano has killed 15 people, left 27 people missing, and affected 5,205 people. A total of 2,970 homes and 38 educational establishments were reportedly impacted.

The Lumajang Communications and Information Agency shared a video of a survey of the ash-covered settlements on Instagram. According to the Instagram post, the footage was shot on Sunday over the districts of Pronojiwo and Candipuro utilizing an Indonesian Air Force chopper.

People living near the volcano, which has a height of approximately 3,700 meters and is the tallest mountain on the island of Java, were cautioned to remain careful following the eruption on Monday local time, according to The Guardian.

Due to the high winds and rain on the island, search and rescue activities were postponed until the situation improved. Rizal Purnama, a rescue worker, told AFP that dozens of people were still missing.

Purnama added that “all evacuation teams have been temporarily pulled out… since there was a little fresh eruption that could jeopardize the evacuation crews.”

A volunteer rescue worker filmed police and military personnel picking bodies out of the mudslides with their bare hands in another video. Heavy rains mingled with lava from the volcano and debris to form this muck.

According to a resident of Kampung Renteng hamlet, the mudslide had swept away at least ten persons. Trucks and houses are covered in mud, some up to their roofs, according to images from the area.

The lava dome atop the volcano had been eroded by days of rain and a thunderstorm, which eventually collapsed and precipitated the eruption, according to geological survey center chief Eko Budi Lelono.

Gas and lava flows have reached as far as 2,624 feet, reaching a nearby river twice on Saturday, according to Lelono.

While ash clouds above East Java faded, the flow of lava from the volcano remained, according to Australia’s Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisories.

Mount Semeru is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, known as the "Ring of Fire."