After’making her cry,’ Kate Garraway reaches out to a fan.

Kate Garraway has reacted to a fan’s comment that she made her cry.

On Friday, the TV host became tearful when giving an update on her husband Derek Draper on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

From Derek’s hospitalization in March 2020 to his return home in April 2021, Kate has chronicled Derek’s Covid-19 struggle.

Derek’s lungs, kidneys, heart, and liver all sustained damage, as did his lungs, kidneys, heart, and liver.

Kate and healthcare professionals give 24-hour care at home for the former Labour Party political adviser.

It frequently feels like Derek, Kate told co-host Richard Bacon “”You have these incredible flashes that produce a great surge of hope, and it has to sustain you in the periods when it feels like there will never be any change,” she continued.

“But most importantly, we’re so fortunate that we’ve been given this opportunity since many people have died without it.”

Julie Stuart, a GMB fan, was so moved by the dialogue that she contacted Kate.

Julie, writing on Twitter, said: “@richardpbacon in tears while listening to @[email protected] “Merry Christmas to you and your family, lots of love for 22 Xx and to all @GMB,” Kate [tear emoji]“And to you and yours,” Kate replied, adding a double heart emoji and a prayer emoji.

Kate also retweeted a message from Helen Buckenham, a fan who wrote: “In the mornings, I still require the assistance of a caregiver, and my husband is just as amazing as you are with Derek.

“There’s always hope at the end of a long tunnel.

“After you’ve taken care of yourself, you’ll be able to take care of your family. I only wish you love and a happy ending. It takes some time.”