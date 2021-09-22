After Zionism was compared to racism, the United States and Israel walked out of a United Nations meeting.

The United States and Israel stormed out of the United Nations General Assembly when a draft resolution was introduced that compared Zionism to racism, according to the Associated Press. The clause was later dropped, as it singled out Israel for criticism.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Zionism is “the Jewish national movement of self-determination in the country of Israel, the historical birthplace and biblical homeland of the Jewish people.” The event was set for Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of the United Nations World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, which was marred by disagreements over the Middle East and slavery’s legacy, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, twenty countries have decided to boycott the anniversary. The organization urged other countries to join them in their efforts to combat racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On the first day of their annual high-level meeting, more than two dozen global leaders arrived in person at the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began early last year. The mood was solemn, furious, and bleak as speech after speech was delivered.

“The world has entered a moment of new upheaval and transformation,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said. “We are undoubtedly at a critical juncture,” Finland President Sauli Niinist remarked. “The future is rising its voice at us: Less military weaponry, more investment in peace!” Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada proclaimed.

At the nearly week-long meeting’s opening on Tuesday, speaker after speaker decried the inequalities and deep divisions that have prevented a united global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 4.6 million lives and is still raging, as well as the failure to adequately address the climate crisis threatening the planet.

COVID-19 and the environment will undoubtedly remain important priorities for heads of state and administration.

Following the commemoration of the United Nations World Conference Against Racism, heads of state will return to the huge General Assembly hall to deliver their yearly addresses. King Abdullah II of Jordan, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta are among the speakers.

The United Nations Secretary-General gave perhaps the harshest appraisal of the current global situation. This is a condensed version of the information.