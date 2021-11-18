After youngsters stole the master breaker, police dog Olly assisted in restoring power to the care facility.

The little device, which controls the main source of energy entering into a property via the circuit breaker box or panel, was removed, Mersey Police Dogs tweeted at 11.44pm yesterday (Wednesday). Pulling it out completely turns off the power.

“Previously, some young people decided it would be amusing to steal the master breaker from a care facility, leaving the vulnerable inhabitants without electricity,” the force stated.

“Fortunately, PD Olly was on the scene and was able to locate the master breaker, which had been tossed into an adjacent yard. Residents are comfortable and secure.” The police did not name the care facility or the location where the event occurred.