After Youngkin’s victory, Google searches for Critical Race Theory spiked across Virginia.

Following Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s governor election last week, a spike in Google searches for critical race theory (CRT) themes spiked across the state, indicating how much the polarizing academic construct resonated with voters during the election.

According to new data provided on Tuesday by Google Trends and Axios, searches for CRT dominated in every Virginia Congressional district from November 2 to November 4, the election day. CRT searches were “high” or “very high” in each of the state’s 11 districts during that time period.

According to Axios, the trend was even seen in vulnerable Democratic districts, such as Representative Abigail Spanberger’s district, which had the highest CRT search numbers in the state last week. Spanberger’s seat is one of the key targets for the Republican Party in their bid to retake the House of Representatives in 2022.

Overall, the most recent data trends may indicate the types of problems that voters – both Republican and Democratic – are watching ahead of next year’s pivotal midterm elections.

CRT is an academic framework that was established in the 1970s and 1980s around the premise that racism still exists in American institutions and that systems seek to perpetuate white dominance in society.

CRT is usually taught at the graduate level, and it is rarely, if ever, taught in primary or secondary schools. However, in the last year, the once-obscure notion has basically become weaponized, dividing schools, teachers, parents, and academics across the country.

Youngkin tried to turn concerns about CRT into support among suburban voters ahead of Virginia’s gubernatorial election. The Republican governor-elect regularly pushed the concept that CRT divides children and treats white people as innately racist, an argument that has gained popularity across the Republican Party.

“There is no place for critical race theory in our school system,” Youngkin told Fox News before the election, adding that the theory “teaches children to see everything through the lens of race and then to divide them into buckets and have children who are called privileged and others who are called victims.”

