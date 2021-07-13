After yobs ‘swing pickaxes and bats’ in the street, children flee to their houses in terror.

Following reports of a group fighting with “pickaxes and bats,” police were dispatched to an estate.

Children who had been cheering on England in their gardens during the Euro 2020 final had to flee their homes as yobs began fighting on the Leasowe estate in Wirral.

The yobs “came with pickaxes, bats, and anything else they had,” according to one eyewitness, who estimated there were “at least 15 of them.”

“All the youngsters in the street were in gardens and all had to flee inside as the lads came in the street swinging them around – spoiled a lovely night for a lot of people,” the witness continued.

“Should feel comfortable where you’re living,” another said, “thought this was a close community.”

Police said that they were called to the location and that as a result, patrols in the area have been increased.

“At around 10.50pm on Sunday, July 11, we got allegations that a group of male juveniles were fighting in the Twickenham Drive area of Leasowe,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Police were present, but the crowd had dispersed.

“There were no injuries recorded, and no weapons were confirmed to have been spotted.”

“In response to the concerns, we have increased patrols in the area and would ask residents to report any anti-social behavior to the police.”

“Everyone in our communities has the right to feel safe and protected where they live, and we do not accept such anti-social behavior on our streets,” said Inspector Jordan Quinn.

“I would also encourage all parents and guardians of young people in Merseyside to be aware of where their children are, who they are with, and what they are up to.

“We understand how upsetting anti-social behavior can be for the community, especially for the weak and old, so I strongly encourage members of the public to report incidences of anti-social behavior to the police so that we can take appropriate action.”

Anyone with information about this event should contact Merseyside Police’s social media bureau through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

You can also contact the independent or phone 101, quoting incident log 1063 from 11/07. The summary comes to a close.