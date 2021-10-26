After yobs hurl fireworks, a McDonald’s employee is ‘traumatized.’

Staff and customers were “traumatised” after thugs flung a firework into a busy McDonald’s restaurant in Wirral.

It happened at the Liscard branch of the fast food behemoth in Wallasey about 6.45 p.m. yesterday.

The firework struck one of the staff members, a teenage female, in the neck, causing reddening to her skin but not requiring medical treatment.

Another was harmed by the heat of the firecracker when it detonated inside the store, and a third was left “traumatized.”

The group of youths suspected of being responsible had dispersed when officers arrived at the scene yesterday.

The three employees who were impacted were sent home right away, and their employment was halted as a result of the occurrence.

“It’s the same children generating the issue over and over again,” Stacey White, the mother of one of the victims, said. Every night, they hang out outdoors, and the staff has been abused numerous times.

“The majority of the people working there are students looking for a way to supplement their income while they study.”

“What happened was just revolting. I don’t see why someone thinks it’s acceptable to do anything like that. Even little children can distinguish between good and bad.

“It’s almost as if you’re hurling a bomb into a busy area.” It’s a miracle no one was hurt.” “My 16-year-old daughter is studying for her A-levels while working three evenings a week at the restaurant,” Stacey continued.

“When the fireworks went off, she was working behind the counter.”

“She had psoriasis on her skin, and the high heat from the explosion caused her skin to burn off.”

“It means she’s had to stop taking the therapy that was finally putting her psoriasis under control.”

“This type of behavior is not acceptable,” said Wirral community policing Inspector Alan McKeon. Thankfully, no one was gravely hurt, but this type of careless behavior may have had far more devastating implications.

“We’re taking a hard line on antisocial behavior, especially in the run-up to Halloween and Bonfire Night.”

“We know that this type of occurrence affects a small percentage of young people, but I’d want to question parents and caregivers whether they are aware of what their children are up to.”

