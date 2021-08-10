After yob attacks, a dog walker and a biker were brought to the hospital.

A dog walker and a biker have been hospitalized after gruesome attacks that authorities believe are linked.

The first victim, a 53-year-old male, was assaulted by a gang he confronted after accusing them of causing a forest fire.

During the violent incidents at Farmleigh Gardens, Great Sankey at around 9.40pm on Thursday, July 8, the dog walker was shoved to the ground and punched after urging them to put out the fire.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Witnesses to a second ambush, this time in Great Sankey, are also being sought by detectives.

On Saturday, August 24, about 10.50 p.m., a 34-year-old male was cycling on the footpath between Whittle Avenue and Belmont Crescent when his path was obstructed by “a gang of three to four adolescents,” according to Cheshire Police.

Before exiting the area, the group assaulted the victim and attempted to steal his bike.

According to police, the victim suffered major facial injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the incidents is still underway, and officials are now asking for help from the public.

“These are both troubling events, and I would like to reassure communities that we are dedicated to doing everything we can to track down the people responsible,” said Police Constable Kieran McGregor.

“At this point, we’re not ruling out the possibility that the two instances are connected.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and as part of our investigations, police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the event and thinks they saw anything suspicious.”

“The same goes for anyone who feels they have any CCTV or dashcam material that could help the investigation,” he continued.

Anyone with information about either of the events is requested to call Cheshire police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and quote the incident number IML 1045778.

Information can also be anonymously reported by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.