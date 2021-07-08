After years on the waiting list, a trans woman turns to the charity of strangers to afford her surgery.

An organizer of a recent rally in Liverpool against homophobic and transphobic violence is soliciting funds for breast augmentation surgery, claiming that “the NHS will not care for trans people.”

Melina Meehan, 20, started a GoFundMe campaign before the demonstration, but it really gained traction after the June 22 march through Liverpool city center.

A petition seeking for increased funding for transgender healthcare services on the NHS has received over 45,000 signatures. “Currently in England, trans people are routinely forced to choose between waiting years for treatment through the NHS or spending upwards of £8,000-10,000 to go privately,” according to the petition.

Protests in the city center erupt as a result of homophobic violence.

“This is inexcusable, and it has the potential to cause or exacerbate mental health issues.”

“No one talks about how expensive it is to transition,” Melina, a trans woman from the Wirral who works as a host at Heaven nightclub, told the ECHO. It’s a long-term commitment. Nobody can expect to wake up one day and be flawless.”

Surgery for gender confirmation or reassignment can cost tens of thousands of pounds.

Melina has been saving money for her first appointment with a gender clinic, which she has been waiting for four years. In the meantime, she’s been buying testosterone blockers and oestrogen, which is a regular occurrence among trans persons in the UK.

In the meantime, she goes about her business as a lady. Melina claims she has known she is a trans woman since she was a child, long before she was aware of trans individuals.

“All I remember doing when I was little was just sitting in bed and dreaming of being a woman and waking up as a girl,” she told the ECHO.

She is now engaged in a game of waiting.

“I consider myself to be in medical limbo right now,” Melina told the ECHO. “I should be getting treated, but I’m not getting seen.”

“Transition is costly,” she continued. “Trans persons will not be cared for by the NHS.”

Her trans partner is in a similar predicament, scrounging and saving for surgery. After five failed attempts, he, like Melina and many other trans persons, turned to crowdfunding. The summary comes to a close.