After years of Trump attacks, Chris Wallace leaves Fox News for CNN, challenging the Republican Party.

After years of insults from former President Donald Trump and often debating Republican and Democratic politicians on his Fox News Sunday program, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace revealed on Sunday that he is leaving the cable network for CNN after 18 years.

Despite the fact that Fox News is widely seen as pro-conservative and pro-Republican, Wallace, 74, stood apart as one of the network’s most prominent journalists, regularly confronting Republican politicians and the former president. As a result, Trump frequently chastised Wallace.

“The bosses here at Fox told me eighteen years ago that they would never intervene with a guest I scheduled or a question I asked. And they maintained their word. “I’ve been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the topics I believe are essential, and to hold our country’s leaders accountable,” Wallace said this weekend on his Fox News Sunday show, announcing his resignation.

“It’s been a terrific ride,” the journalist stated of his tenure at Fox News.

“It may come out as corny, but I believe we’ve created a community here.” On Sunday mornings, there’s a lot to do. I value the fact that you’ve decided to spend this hour with us. However, after 18 years, I have made the decision to quit Fox. I’d like to try something different, to broaden my interests outside politics. He explained, “I’m ready for a new adventure.”

Fox News expressed its delight in Wallace’s work for the network in an emailed statement to The Washington Newsday.

“We are incredibly proud of our journalism and the outstanding team that Chris Wallace led for 18 years. The network announced that “the tradition of Fox News Sunday will be carried on by our top correspondents, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is found.”

CNN said Wallace will be joining the network’s new streaming service CNN+, which will begin in early 2022, shortly after he made his statement on Fox News. Wallace also issued a statement confirming the news.

"I am ecstatic to be a part of CNN+." I'm looking forward to diving into the world of streaming after decades in broadcast and cable journalism. I'm looking forward to the newfound freedom.