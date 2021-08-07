After years of shaving her legs incorrectly, a woman discovers a ‘life-changing’ trick.

For years, a TikTok user detailed how she had been shaving her legs incorrectly.

Lauren Henderson published the time-saving tip on social media, admitting that her daily routine has been “forever changed,” according to the Mirror Online.

“I have to show you a life hack I learned on TikTok,” she continued. I mean, is it just me, or does anyone else learn so much about life through TikTok?

“I wish I could remember who posted the video, but I saw it and it altered my life forever.

“It’s about shaving your legs, so pay attention if you shave your legs!”

Lauren’s tip is simple: hold your razor on your skin as you travel back down to the bottom of your leg, as she explains.

This implies that rather than shaving from your ankle to your knee, you shave in both directions, saving time and effort. It’s shown in the video above.

“I honestly just did this this morning, so get your razor!” Lauren said in the video.

“You know how we lather up our legs and shave, and shave, and shave, and shave, and shave, and shave, and shave, and shave, and shave, and shave, and shave, and s Wrong! Very, so wrong!

“Instead, try this: Shave it, but don’t pull it up.

“I practically shaved my legs in five seconds per leg this morning, which is the fastest I’ve ever done in my life.

“You can also go over your knees and it won’t cut you!”

Lauren was praised as a lifesaver by users after the video went popular on TikTok.

“Okay, so I just utilized this procedure today,” one user explained. Thank you for literally changing my life for the better!”

“I tried it out of curiosity and it truly works, just in case anyone is hesitant,” another remarked. There are no cuts, only smooth legs.”

