After years of excruciating anguish, a’strong’ lady, 35, passes away.

A memorial service is being held in honor of a’strong lady’ who died at the age of 35 after years of ‘unimaginable anguish.’

Naomi Loy, an eight-year-old from Liverpool, died in June after being diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease when she was three months old.

Sickle Cell Disease is the name for a series of genetic health issues that affect red blood cells. It is a serious and life-long disease that is more common in people of African or Caribbean descent.

“Whenever Naomi had a crisis, it was all systems go,” said sister Rebecca Loy.

“My tough sister, who played rugby, put up wallpaper, trekked mountains; you name it, she’d overcome it, would be reduced to being completely helpless and completely overpowered by unspeakable misery.”

“Naomi, my dear sister, used to say it felt like hundreds of needles were being driven into her bones at the same time.

“We’d take her to the hospital, and it wasn’t until years later, when she was eventually assigned a specialized specialist in the field to prescribe care, that those visits became more of a regimented, if always traumatic, affair.”

“She had already had septicaemia and pneumonia on multiple occasions throughout her little life.”

People who are born with sickle cell disease often experience challenges from an early age.

Sickle cell illness is characterized by painful episodes known as sickle cell crises, which can be severe and last up to a week.

Other signs and symptoms include a higher risk of dangerous infections and anemia (a condition in which red blood cells are unable to transport enough oxygen throughout the body), which can cause fatigue and shortness of breath.

On Sunday, December 19, in memory of Naomi, a fundraiser will be conducted in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle to raise funds for sickle cell treatment research and to promote awareness about the disease, which is more prevalent during the winter months.

The Winterfest event, organized by Rebecca and her friend Hayli Kinkade in collaboration with BlackFest Creatives, will feature speakers discussing the effects of sickle cell disease as well as a night of entertainment by local artists.

The event will generate funds for the Haemoglobin Unit on the night.