After years of being tormented, a Morrisons employee drops five stone.

After shedding five and a half stone, a lady who was ridiculed at school for being “the biggest in the class” has had the last laugh.

Rochelle Hardy, of Woolton, admitted that she has been overweight for as long as she can remember and that she would have lunch alone at school.

Rochelle had swollen to a size 20 in clothing and weighed 16st 9lbs by the time she was 21.

“It was like a light switch went off in my head,” the 24-year-old Morrisons employee claimed, and she set out to reduce weight from that point forward.

The Washington Newsday quoted Rochelle as saying: “I was born in Spain to British parents and have been overweight for as long as I can remember.

“I recall being teased at school because of my size and the fact that I was the heaviest in the class.

“Every day, my father would give me spending money, so on my way to school, I would stop at the sweet shop with my two euros and load my bag with sweets to eat on the way.

“My father would have packed me a lunch consisting of a ham sandwich, a carton of apple or orange juice, and a packet of little Oreo biscuits for lunch.

“I looked forward to lunch because of what was in my lunch box, but I would sit alone to eat because I was shy among other children. Even as a child, I had a low level of self-assurance.” Rochelle explained: “My parents would remark, “It’s just puppy fat,” and brush it off when I was seven years old and realized how huge I was in comparison to the other kids.

“We didn’t have a lot of money at the time, but we ate well because of Mum’s cooking. At that age, I continued to eat whatever I pleased around every meal, oblivious to the consequences.” Rochelle returned to the United Kingdom at the age of 19 after her parents divorced.

After meeting her boyfriend and enjoying a diet of fast food and takeout, she continued to gain weight.

Rochelle explained: "My weight began to rise inexorably. I used to be a certain size."