After WWII, Liverpool formed a strong affinity with two cities.

Liverpool has a terrific relationship with cities all around the world, although some are more established than others.

Since the 1950s, Liverpool officials have pursued an aggressive policy of twinning with other cities, forming official ties with Cologne, Germany, and Odessa, a Black Sea port that was then part of the Soviet Union.

“The goal of twinning with another City is to build friendship and mutual understanding,” a representative for Liverpool Town Hall told The Washington Newsday.

“Linking cities culturally, either through shared cultural links such as music, art, and architecture, or through a shared or similar past.”

“After World War II, twinning of towns and cities became popular across Europe.”

The idea was to create a network that allowed cities to learn more about one another so that war’s tragedies would never happen again.

If two towns or cities had something in common, such as a similar geographical environment or industry, they were usually twinned.

The twinning started in 1945, with mayors and citizens vowing that Europe would never be ripped apart by war again.

Coventry was the first city to be twinned with another, forming a link with Stalingrad, another war-torn city.

During World War II, 830 women from Coventry, led by mayor Emily Smith, had their names stitched on a tablecloth with the phrase ‘Lille aid is better than huge pity.’

They sent the tablecloth to the inhabitants of Stalingrad along with money.

Liverpool is friends with a number of cities around the world, including those in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The majority of the cities with which Liverpool is associated are ports, according to a representative for Liverpool Town Hall.

“[They] have a shared socio-economic influence that has been introduced to the cities from other nations via seaborne trade in the past and present,” they stated.

“Cities are linked for political reasons as well, such as Cologne and Liverpool, which were both brutally attacked during World War II.”

“Twinning is frequently employed as a means of reunification.

Odessa and Liverpool were formally twinned.