After wrapping the snake around his neck, the snake bites him three times and kills him.

A snake attacked a 28-year-old man in India on Wednesday while he was playing with the reptile by wrapping it around his neck.

The incident occurred in the Maharashtra state. The victim, identified as Mohammad Shaikh, was alleged to have caught the snake in Thane, according to the police. Shaikh then placed the snake around his neck and carried it to a market, where he entertained it. According to NDTV, which cited Press Trust of India, this is when the reptile bit Shaikh three times.

According to local media sources, the victim’s pals were filming the incident on their phones but did not intervene when he was playing with the snake. They then shared the video on social media.

Shaikh was unaware that he had been bitten at the moment. However, he then complained of unease, prompting his pals to transport him to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to UNI India.

According to the source, local police filed an accidental death report and transported his body to a government hospital in Thane for an autopsy. The sort of snake that bit Shaikh was not revealed by authorities. It’s also unknown whether the snake was later apprehended by authorities or managed to flee the scene. Other information about the footage that was shared on social media has remained private.

Snakes attract many people in India, with some people doing stunts with the creatures. Humans have often died as a result of similar incidents.

An elderly guy in India captured a video of himself introducing a live snake into his nose and then removing it from his mouth earlier this month. The footage, which was published on Instagram by Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal, showed the man seated with a snake in his hands. After that, he closed his eyes and began carefully pushing the reptile into his nostrils. He opened his eyes seconds later and withdrew the snake from the mouth.