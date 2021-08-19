After wrapping a deadly snake around her neck during a religious ritual, a woman died of a deadly snake bite.

After wrapping the snake around her neck to perform a religious ritual, a woman in India died of a lethal snake bite.

According to local media, the victim mistook the snake for a Hindu deity’s messenger. When Runiya Devi saw the reptile, she was going to leave her home to attend a religious ritual dedicated to the deity Shiva, also known as the Lord of the Snakes. Before attending the wedding, the woman picked up the large snake and draped it around her neck, according to Gulf News.

The snake bit the woman many times while she continued to worship the deity. The woman and those around her, on the other hand, were so interested in chanting religious songs that no one noticed she had been bitten by the snake. According to Zee News, the woman became unconscious with the snake still coiled around her neck.

Rather than taking her to a local hospital, the locals enlisted the help of a local sorcerer to bring her back to life. The man, however, was unable to save her life, and she was pronounced dead. Witnesses told local media that the woman died as a result of deep-seated superstition.

The woman’s life could have been saved, according to accounts, if she had been sent to a hospital for treatment right away.

The snake that bit the woman had no known species. What happened to the snake after it bit the woman was also unknown.

People in India have worshipped snakes from ancient times since they are associated with various deities. Because this practice persists in some sections of the country, many people are forced to take desperate steps that prove fatal.

In an unusual occurrence that occurred lately, a 65-year-old man who was bitten by a venomous snake attempted to avenge himself by biting the snake back. The man died the next day after biting the snake while excessively intoxicated, according to reports. The incident occurred in a rural area of Bihar’s state. Rama Mahto was recognized as the victim.