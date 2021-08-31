After working “too much” over the summer, Stacey Solomon takes her children on a caravan vacation.

Last night, Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to share some cute photos and videos from her family’s trip to a caravan park.

On her Instagram story, the Loose Women panelist also apologized to her children for not spending enough time with them this summer due to her hectic work schedule.

“Boys…,” Stacey wrote on the post. I promise, it’s all about you… I know I’ve been working a lot this summer in order for us to have quality time together when our baby arrives… I apologize for not being completely yours.”

The post featured a video of her youngest kid, Rex, meeting some of the mascots at the caravan park, as well as a film of her playing pool while Mcfly’s “It’s all about you” played in the background.

Instagram

Stacey recently took maternity leave from her work on the Loose Women panel, as she is expecting her first child with fiancé Joe Swash.

Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, and Linda Robson, fellow panelists, held Stacey a baby shower on her penultimate day, complete with sweets, cupcakes, ‘It’s a girl’ banners, and gifts.

Stacey also posted videos of her nine-year-old son, Leighton, riding an arcade ride and her two-year-old son, Rex, dancing at a kids mini-disco on Instagram last night.

“The last two days have been magical,” she wrote in the post. Nothing beats a trailer park with rides, discos, mascot pigeons, pool tournaments, swimming, and silliness with you…”