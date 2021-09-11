After work, a bank manager was beaten by a client enraged over a request to wear a mask: ‘He Laid in Wait.’

A client who refused to wear a face mask as he entered the bank allegedly assaulted a Wells Fargo bank manager in California after his job ended.

According to the San Louis Obispo Tribune, the Grover Beach bank manager was assaulted by a client in the bank’s parking lot on September 3 and was called a racist epithet.

The alleged assailant entered the bank lobby without a face mask and left following a disagreement with the management, only to return later and attack the bank manager.

“He went home, plotted, waited for me, and attacked me. According to the news site, the Hispanic manager, who is known only as ‘A.’ for safety reasons, called me a ‘sp–.’ “I’m thinking to myself, ‘Gosh, he completely escalated on his own.’ He despised the concept of having to put on a mask.’

A. stated that he greeted the client and handed him an extra COVID face mask to wear in the lobby. The man, who is said to be in his mid-40s, however, refused and got aggressive.

The suspect allegedly began searching the bank’s cabinets and drawers, prompting A. to warn him that he would call the cops. He then went on to say to A. “Well, you f—— sp– f—— sp– f—— sp– f—— “Come on out.”

“I better not catch you outside,” said the bank manager in response. “Somewhat renowned final words.”

After leaving the bank, the man returned to the Wells Fargo parking lot and assaulted A., who had just ended work and was attempting to get into his car.

A. told the Tribune that the suspect grabbed him by the back and threw him against a tiny wall, where he began “wailing” on him.

Recalling the incident, A. remarked, “I’m starting to gather myself a bit, and I know I’m under attack.”

Both males brawled, with A. attempting to choke the suspect at one point. In the meantime, a coworker exiting the bank at the same moment dialed 911.

When the suspect attempted to flee, A. claimed he chased him down, but the guy eventually ran away and vanished as police arrived on the scene.

A. has been diagnosed with a concussion.