After wondering if assistance dogs judge other canines who aren’t working, a woman ignites a humorous conversation.

A woman’s question about if assistance dogs look down on other household pets inspired a funny conversation, as well as some snarky responses, about whether there is any canine rivalry.

Ellie Schnitt, a podcast host, asked the question on Twitter last week, and it received over 80,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets.

“Do you think service dogs regard other dogs as losers without a job, or do you think they are envious of other dogs?” she said.

The question seems to pique the interest of other readers, with over 200 replies expressing their ideas on working dogs’ innermost thoughts.

When it came to being ’employed’ animals, several believed that service dogs would have a superiority complex.

“German Shepherds obviously look down on unemployed dogs,” one person joked.

“My dog is a service dog, and I’m also a Rover dog sitter,” said another. When they’re barking or yanking on the leash, he stares back and forth between the other dog and me, as if to say, “Are you going to stop him?”

“When the other dogs have accidents or eat something they shouldn’t, he’s the first to report it.”

“My dog always stares at other dogs like, ‘I know I’m permitted in here, are YOU allowed in here?” remarked a third. If they start barking at her, she passes by with a condescending air, as if to say, “That’s what I thought, peasant.” One person, however, claimed that their own dog was unconcerned with other dogs because he couldn’t relate to them in any way.

“My service dog could care less about any other dog, it’s honestly hilarious,” they explained. “I sincerely believe he thinks he’s above them, but not because he has a job, but because he thinks he’s a human baby.”

People who believed that service dogs must be envious of their furry counterparts who could live a life of luxury without having to work were on the other side of the light-hearted discussion.

“I’m completely envious,” one person said. Only the owner of a service dog is allowed to pet or treat it. “All that love goes to the dogs who don’t have jobs.” “I believe they’d be envious of the attention given to other dogs.” Another person added their two cents.

“They’d definitely prefer to be compensated in sweets,” a third added.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”