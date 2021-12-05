After Wolves’ win, what Mohamed Salah did at 11 p.m. demonstrates Liverpool’s commitment.

After Liverpool’s last-minute win over Wolves on Saturday, Mohamed Salah demonstrated his loyalty to the club once more through his actions.

Salah assisted Divock Origi, who scored the game’s only goal in the 94th minute at Molineux.

Following Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham, the win briefly placed Liverpool into first place, before Manchester City beat Watford on Saturday evening.

Salah was back to work just hours after the final whistle, despite playing a key role in what may prove to be a crucial victory in the team’s title chase.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of himself swimming around 11 p.m. on his Instagram story, putting up the peace sign to his fans.

Salah, arguably the best player on the planet, is known for his stringent diet and training regimen, and his recent social media post is yet another indication of his dedication to the game.

This isn’t the first time Liverpool’s number 11 has spoken about his love of late-night swimming this season.

Salah shared a similar selfie after Liverpool’s 3-2 triumph against AC Milan in September, however this time it was around 3 a.m. due to the night match at Anfield.

Origi linked up with Salah once more against Milan, hitting the Egyptian with an inch-perfect lobbed pass to draw the game level at 2-2 before Jordan Henderson netted the game-winner.

Salah’s assist for Origi against Wolves brings the forward’s tally for Liverpool this season to 19 goals and eight assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.