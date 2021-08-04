After witnessing ‘kids share shoes to play out,’ a couple decides to sell their property.

After a “eye opener” 18 months, a Wirral couple sold their property to focus on assisting their local community.

In the early days of the pandemic, Andrew Poynton and his wife Jan from West Kirby organized a local support group.

Families with “kids sharing shoes,” people living long-term without refrigerator freezers, and families surviving on toast for days after being forced to isolate astounded them.

They sold their home and downsized because they were so determined to keep the organization functioning full time.

Andrew, 50, started the Wirral Support During Coronavirus Group on Facebook after seeing an elderly guy crying at his local Aldi because he couldn’t find paracetamol for his wife.

As the country approached lockdown, he began by passing out fliers in his neighborhood of West Kirby, providing solidarity to individuals coping with shortages and self-isolation.

Within a week, the Facebook group had 5,000 members, with people coming to others’ aid and responding to “all types” of pleas for assistance.

After more than 18 months, the club has expanded to 11,000 members, with an administrative team and storage space for the numerous items donated.

The group, which Andrew defines as more of a movement, is entirely self-funded and has won numerous honors for its community activities.

“A few weeks before lockdown, I could kind of sense what was coming, so I started sending pamphlets through the doors in West Kirby for my older neighbors,” Andrew told The Washington Newsday.

“Within a week, we had 5,000 members, and it simply went off because people weren’t expecting the lockdown.

“Through sheer perseverance, we were able to establish some links with local MPs, councillors, and wholesalers, and were able to distribute food and toilet paper to individuals in the neighborhood.

“Now it’s just so big; it’s turned into a movement; it’s just taken off, and this is what I do every day.”

