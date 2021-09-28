After witnessing “horrific” deaths, a drunk driver sobs in court.

After parking his van in the middle of the road and then speeding through red lights during a high-speed police chase, a guy was found to be nearly three times above the drink-drive limit.

At Preston Magistrates Court this morning, Joseph Sammon, of Brook Lane, Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to driving while above the legal alcohol limit and driving without due care and attention (Tuesday).

On February 27, police were summoned to Southport Road, Scarisbrick, after reports of “odd behavior” by the driver of a blue Volkswagen Caddy van.

At around 9 a.m., when they neared the van, which was parked in the middle of the road, Sammon bolted down Pool Hey Lane.

He then came to a complete halt before twice ascending a high kerb.

Sammon then proceeded to turn right at a stop sign without stopping or signaling, speeding away at 40 mph, passing other cars, and flying through a red light.

Officers said there was a “quite visible scent of intoxicants” and Sammon “struggled to stand” when he had to halt due to heavy traffic in the area.

Sammon had 103 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly three times the legal limit, according to a breathalyzer test.

The 43-year-old has a history of convictions, including driving offenses, according to the court.

Sammon sobbed in court as his lawyer, Mr Lee, read a statement he had written, in which he expressed his regret, shame, and embarrassment.

Sammon, according to the court, suffers from PTSD and other mental ailments as a result of seeing heinous killings “many years ago.”

“Two individuals were maimed and murdered, it was horrific,” Mr Lee added. Sammon was detained, although he was eventually found not guilty.

“What he saw still bothers him, and he has never received sufficient treatment for the trauma.”

According to the court, Sammon’s PTSD flared up the night before he was apprehended by police, and that’s when he started drinking.

He had fallen asleep in his van and claims that when police approached him at 9 a.m., he was awakened.

He was supposed to be thinking of killing himself.

As a self-employed builder, Sammon’s loss of his driver’s license would have “devastating implications” on his work and income, magistrates heard.

Sammon is claimed to have requested assistance for. “The summary has come to an end.”