When two employees from the bargain business approached Rachael Emblem, 43, and another lady, they were at a community garden she had been running for 20 months.

The two were picking up litter in their Home Bargains uniforms, as they had done the day before, filling in for a man who, unbeknownst to Rachael, routinely cleans up the street first thing in the morning.

Rachael, a teaching assistant, told The Washington Newsday: “It’s wonderful to see because we have a lot of rubbish in our garden.

“It’s located between two large bus stops, and many people go through to go shopping, so we do get litter, despite the fact that there is a bin next to the bus stop.

“So for folks to come and just maintain it a little bit cleaner and just put in a little bit of work, it truly felt like the community coming together.”

Only three weeks before the first lockdown in March 2020, Rachael received approval from Liverpool City Council to transform a patch of grass at the corner of Willow Way and Petherick Road into Croxteth Community Garden.

Rachael, her partner, and their eight-year-old son have been constructing beds and planting crops since then, with the goal of creating a community place where anyone may find food.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “I wouldn’t call it obnoxious. There was nothing but grass on the exterior, with a few trees.

“However, not knowing what it could be used for was aggravating, and it simply seemed like such a waste of space, especially at a time when people are struggling to feed their families.”

They’re planting garlic and onions as we approach winter, but the rest of the year, the community garden is full with soft fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, cabbages, beans, peas, and squash.

Croxteth Community Garden is now hosting an afternoon horticulture lesson.

“I truly want the garden to be something for the whole,” Rachael told The Washington Newsday.

